Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,649,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,758,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.