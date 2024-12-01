Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 523,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $11,573,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,385,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

DOC stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

