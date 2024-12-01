Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 7,353 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

ELS opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

