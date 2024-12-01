Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.