Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8,249.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,057,000 after buying an additional 1,857,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after buying an additional 549,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after buying an additional 264,049 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 199,858 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,995,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,222,000 after acquiring an additional 156,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 52.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

