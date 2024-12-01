Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.0 %

LBTYA stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

