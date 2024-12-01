Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $366,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. M.D. Sass LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.4% in the third quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 867,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Crown by 34.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,556,000 after acquiring an additional 749,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,157,399. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Crown in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Crown Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

