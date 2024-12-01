Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Vital Energy news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 187,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 77.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTLE opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

