Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Update

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wallbox from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $3.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

NYSE:WBX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Wallbox has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wallbox stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

