Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,552 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.90.
Spyre Therapeutics Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
