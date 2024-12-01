Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,388 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Wayfair by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $388,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,088.35. This represents a 5.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,548. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

