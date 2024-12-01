Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 24.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,453,000 after buying an additional 732,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $5,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,630 shares in the company, valued at $59,633,905.40. This trade represents a 8.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,963 shares of company stock worth $13,154,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

