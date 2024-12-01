XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPeng

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng Trading Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after buying an additional 872,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,047,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 100.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.