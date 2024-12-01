Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 3046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

