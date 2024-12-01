Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yunji Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of YJ opened at $1.72 on Friday. Yunji has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

