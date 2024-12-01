Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Yunji Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of YJ opened at $1.72 on Friday. Yunji has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
Yunji Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yunji
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.