102,689 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,000. Talen Energy accounts for 0.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.20% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $126,016,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $258,448,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
TLN opened at $214.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $222.49.
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
