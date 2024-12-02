1,044 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 19.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.50 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

