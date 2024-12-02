129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. Approximately 5,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.
129394 (CRN.TO) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.25.
129394 (CRN.TO) Company Profile
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.
