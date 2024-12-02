2,169,975 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,169,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,962,000. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,365 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,531,000 after buying an additional 2,462,767 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,044 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,336,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

