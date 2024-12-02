352,200 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 352,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.50% of Xencor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Xencor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 87,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,668,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Xencor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. The trade was a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,186,121.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,443.05. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

