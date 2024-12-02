3,830 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.