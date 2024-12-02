9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

9F Stock Performance

Shares of JFU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 7,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. 9F has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of 9F

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of 9F at the end of the most recent quarter.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

