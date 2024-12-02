A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 43,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 795,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 506,332 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $397,443.30. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

ATEN stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

