AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 47618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $3,250,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.