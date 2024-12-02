Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
