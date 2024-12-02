Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Performance

ACLLY opened at C$55.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.29. Accelleron Industries has a 52 week low of C$27.25 and a 52 week high of C$58.32.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

