Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Insider Acquires £9,870 in Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) insider Louis Eperjesi acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,870 ($12,536.52).

Accsys Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Accsys Technologies stock opened at GBX 47.65 ($0.61) on Monday. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 42.40 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.59 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.46 million, a P/E ratio of -680.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

