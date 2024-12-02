Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Insider Acquires £9,870 in Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) insider Louis Eperjesi acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,870 ($12,536.52).
Accsys Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Accsys Technologies stock opened at GBX 47.65 ($0.61) on Monday. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 42.40 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.59 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.46 million, a P/E ratio of -680.71 and a beta of 1.32.
Accsys Technologies Company Profile
