Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 98,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 206,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $105,842.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,035.20. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 24,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 412,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

