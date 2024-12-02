Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

