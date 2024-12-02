AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Price Performance

AGM Group stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.