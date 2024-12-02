AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.60. 4,158,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,058,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.