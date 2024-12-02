Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,738.5 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Trading Down 53.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $2.75 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
