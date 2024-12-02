Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,738.5 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Trading Down 53.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $2.75 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.