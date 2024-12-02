Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 1,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $31.48 and had previously closed at $31.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 ( NYSEARCA:AMJB Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.