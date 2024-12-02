Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) President Gregory R. Goff Sells 250,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,552. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALIT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.02. 3,777,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,672. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alight by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

