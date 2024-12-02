Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Hakan Kardes Sells 35,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hakan Kardes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,683.20. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hakan Kardes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Hakan Kardes sold 20,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $267,730.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Hakan Kardes sold 4,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $58,410.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALHC opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,854 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

