Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) CEO Sells $1,384,309.60 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,165,413.52. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.5 %

ALSN stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 557,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,297. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.08. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

