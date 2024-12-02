alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.10 ($7.47) and last traded at €7.02 ($7.39), with a volume of 419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.98 ($7.35).

alstria office REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.55.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

