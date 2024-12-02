Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.98 and last traded at C$11.98, with a volume of 1086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.89.
ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
