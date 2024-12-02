American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

