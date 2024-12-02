Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $120,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $74.93.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

