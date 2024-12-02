AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 143,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 644,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

