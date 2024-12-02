Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $23.75

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

