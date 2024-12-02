Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Target Price at C$0.64

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$60.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

