Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

NYSE:AM opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 71,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

