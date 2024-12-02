ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ) Announces $1.39 Interim Dividend

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.388 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.
