Aon plc (NYSE:AON) COO Sells $256,321.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

AON traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $387.71. 852,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.55. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Barclays upped their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in AON by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

