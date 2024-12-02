Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.05.

Shares of APO stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.34. 2,918,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $176.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

