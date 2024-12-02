Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 246798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

