Arizona PSPRS Trust Buys Shares of 8,130 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,568.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $155.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

